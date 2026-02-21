'It rocks!' Brite Winter Festival kicks off Saturday in Waterloo Arts District

CLEVELAND — Art, music, live entertainment, fire and community fun are taking over the city as Brite Winter kicks off Saturday in the Waterloo Arts District.

The iconic winter arts and music festival is back for its 17th year, and organizers say this new location (previously in the Flats) brings a fresh energy to one of Cleveland’s most anticipated cold-weather events.

Organizers describe Brite Winter as the premier Cleveland event between New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day — designed to get people out of winter hibernation and into a celebration of Northeast Ohio creativity and entertainment.

The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and features more than 30 performers/bands, eight stages (two outdoor and six indoor), fire pits, warming stations, beer tents, interactive art installations and local vendors.

The event celebrates artistry with a jam-packed schedule of local performers—dubbed "one of the hottest up-and-coming art and music festivals in the country."

Check out the full schedule here.

Organizers say Brite Winter’s vision goes beyond entertainment.

The event was created to provide accessible programming during a time of year when large-scale events are limited.

It blends fire, participatory art, food, music and games — all aimed at building community and embracing the winter season.

The move to the Waterloo Arts District marks a shift toward an even stronger hyper-local focus, highlighting small businesses, neighborhood venues and Northeast Ohio artists.

Organizers say collaboration with local bars, restaurants and creators is key to the festival’s impact and long-term success.

Brite Winter is also a fundraiser supporting future programming and continued community events.

Tickets are available online here.



Kids under age 13: $5.

General admission: $15.

Sponsorship options are also available.