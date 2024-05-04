'It was such an honor to be a part of the last commencement': Notre Dame College hosts final graduation

CLEVELAND — It was a bittersweet day for Notre Dame College seniors; NDC's final graduation was on Saturday.

The Catholic school announced on Feb. 29 it was closing.

Notre Dame College in South Euclid will close at end of Spring Semester 2024, school announces Thursday

Like many other small higher education institutions nationwide, the college has faced long-standing challenges related to declining enrollment and significant debt.

Cadavius Gray spent four years at NDC playing football and studying sports management.

"It's been a long journey; I remember when I was a freshman, I had to drop a couple of classes, and now I'm here and plan to get my masters in South Carolina," said Gray.

Graduate Eliza Fogg said it was symbolic that the last day of the school was on the 100th-year commencement.

"It was such an honor to be a part of the last commencement," said Fogg.

Brandin Tucker received his bachelor's and master's from NDC; he said the people he met and the memories he made could never be replaced.

"I was quite sad because Notre Dame holds a special place in my heart, getting two degrees from here. I spend a lot of time here, I've worked here as a faculty So, it was kind of rough to hear that," said Tucker.

While most students are sad to see the school close, many are choosing to celebrate the good times.

"We had a good time, we created memories, we won championships as a football team. The rugby team won a national championship. It's, but all good things must come to an end," said Gray.

Fogg said she plans to keep the spirit of Notre Dame alive.

"I'm just hoping that we can all kind of keep the spirit of Notre Dame alive as we continue and our careers and our journeys and our futures and everything that we do. It was such a great school to be a part of; I really loved their morals and ethics, and values. I feel like all the students really exemplified that as well," said Fogg.