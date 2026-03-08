It's almost time! Here's everything you need to know for the 2026 Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade

Executive Director John Togher and Parade Committee of the United Irish Societies announced Cleveland's 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held Tuesday, March 17 at 1:04 p.m.

This year's theme: Celebrating 250 Years of Irish-American Contributions to the Land of the Free.

Parade Route

Courtesy of the parade committee

The parade will begin at East 18th Street and Superior Avenue and end at East 22nd Street and Superior Avenue. Katheen Cooper Schmitt will be singing the Irish national anthem along with the United States national anthem.

Grand Marshal for the 2026 Parade

Thomas J Mackin is this year's Grand Marshal for the parade. Mackin, an active member of the parade committee, served as executive director from 1992-1995. He also served as deputy director and delegate from the West Side Irish American Club. Mackin serves as a director emeritus.

Who are the 2026 parade co-chairs?

This year's co-chairs are Bob Crawford and Donna Leary.

Mayfield Heights resident Crawford is a member of the Cleveland Feis Society, West Side Irish American Club, Irish American Club East Side, Murphy Irish Arts Association and United Irish Societies. He has been involved in the Irish community through those spaces.

Leary, a West Park resident, serves as a Delegate of the United Irish for the Brady Campbell School of Irish Dance. She is a member of the West Side Irish American Club, the Cleveland Feis Society, the Mayo Society, the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Irish Club American East Side.

2026 Irish Mother of the Year

Midge Gannon is the Irish Mother of the Year. Gannon and her husband are proud parents of three children and grandparents of five children. She is an active member of the Irish community, serving as a member of the Pioneer Total Abstinence, the West Side Irish Club, and the McNeely Library, and as a delegate to the United Irish Societies of Cleveland.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2025 PARADE: