'It’s bad news': Cuyahoga County on track to surpass 2017 with highest number of overdose deaths

CLEVELAND — Grief never goes away, but as time passes, it can soften.

“It's a small nuclear blast that goes off in every family that loses someone, and I really didn't know what to, compare it to with my brother,” said James Dixon. “It felt very much like, I suppose what a murder might feel. It happens all of a sudden. It comes out of nowhere.”

James Dixon lost his brother Joel to fentanyl in Feb. of 2016. Dixon said Joel was also using prescription opioids and heroin leading up to his death, despite being an accomplished man, with multiple degrees, and a family.

“People need to understand that it's everywhere and it's everyone that can be victimized by this situation,” said Dixon.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Thomas Gilson, said since 2015 majority of overdose deaths have been from fentanyl.

“At 2015, things are taking off and we've never really looked back,” Gilson added. “2015, 2016, we had this really dramatic step rise in the number of people overdosed.”

Six months into 2023, Cuyahoga County is on track to surpass 2017 with the highest number of overdose deaths.

“It’s bad news,” said Gilson. “I just have to really say, I don't want to needlessly alarm people, but there is plenty here to be worried about.”

In 2017, there were over 720 overdose deaths. Cuyahoga County is projected to reach over 770 deaths by the end of the year.

“I kind of just feel terrible when you see, you know, potentially 700 plus people are going to die this year of a drug overdose," said Gilson. "We have to keep thinking of ways to bang that number down."

The number of illegal drugs on our roadways are also increasing. In recent data, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has seen a 166% increase in fentanyl seizures from 2021 through 2022. There’s also been an increase in marijuana, cocaine, and opiates confiscated.

“It’s concerning,” said Sergeant Bridget Matt with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “It’s always concerning when we have motorists choosing to make irresponsible decisions and get behind the wheel.”

Gilson believes 2023’s overdose death projection can change, though, through awareness and harm reduction. Cuyahoga County ADAMHS advises never using alone and to utilize free resources like naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

“We are seeing fentanyl in all types of drugs,” said Scott Osiecki, Chief Executive Officer, ADAMHS Cuyahoga County. “Now, we're seeing it as illicit press pills that look like prescription drugs, like Percocet, Adderall or Xanax. And it's appearing in cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. So, people may be using the illicit drugs, but they don't know that they're taking the deadly fentanyl.”

Even on the sunniest days, the heavy fog of grief can creep in, but Dixon has grown to manage and has now turned his pain into help. He’s joined the ADAMHS board to make sure other people’s loved ones do not become a part of this year's statistics.

“Be as absolutely as aggressive as you can be, don't let anything get in your way,” said Dixon. “Do your own research be an advocate for that person. The medical community is there to help.”

If you or a loved one are seeking help with recovery, reach out to 216-623-6688 or dial 988 to be connected to resources immediately.

