It's going to be a busy weekend in Cleveland as big events bring large crowds to Downtown

CLEVELAND — Ohio City was packed with people donning their Christmas apparel for a holiday tradition to kick off the holiday season: The first pour of Christmas Ale at Great Lakes Brewing Company.

"We like to think of it as something for the whole city," said Great Lakes Brand Marketing Manager Marissa DeSantis. "Because it's such a big day, and it really brings the city together. This is a weekend.”

The crowds tend to stay downtown after they fill up on beer; they shop and take in other city sites.

Katie Kasper of Elyria and her friends took a limo bus Downtown for the event.

"We actually don't just stay at Great Lakes," Kasper said. "We go over to the market. We just love to be down here."

Over at Progressive Field, the Guardians have a game against the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

“It's a great atmosphere. We've been coming here for many, many years," said Dieter Held of Bryan, Ohio. "It's fun to see the atmosphere of all different things.”

If you are looking for parking, we found some lots increased prices. The cost to park in one lot close to Progressive Field for the game was $60. Alex Przyrowski of Cleveland told us it could be worse.

"We've seen like $80 to $100, so $60 is not too bad for playoffs and the second ALCS right Downtown," said Przyrowski.

The Guards and the Yankees play again Friday night, and there is a possible game on Saturday.

Next door to Progressive Field at Rocket Mortgage Field House, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions are set to take place Saturday Night. Events leading up to the event are already going on this week.

Business owners say the influx of people staying at hotels and hitting the big events also helps their bottom line.

'We just really hope that people are going to come out, support local businesses, stick around Downtown, spend a little money, experience some really cool parts of our city," said Desantis.

