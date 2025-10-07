It's happening! Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure tickets go on sale Tuesday

All aboard!

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure.

It takes passengers on a themed train ride to the North Pole.

It features holiday music, cookies and milk, with each child receiving a special gift and a visit from Santa Claus.

For the first time, the program will feature an enhanced light show and holiday decorations in each railcar.

The event runs from November 14 to December 22.

You can purchase your tickets HERE.