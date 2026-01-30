It's time to change your password

CLEVELAND — When was the last time you changed the passwords of your online accounts? If you don't remember, it's time to do it.

Sunday, Feb. 1, is National Change Your Password Day. A strong password is the first line of defense against criminals who seek to steal your sensitive information.

Passwords should be difficult for others to guess, so avoid using your name, birthday or address. Rob Rutkowski with the Ohio Department of Commerce told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank that a secure password doesn't need to be complicated and hard to remember.

"The more exclamation points and number signs and capital letters and regular letters. That's great. But you could also have something like "my mother-in-law walked down the hill." That phrase, because of the large number of characters, is just as effective," Rutkowski said.

If you have many online accounts, consider using a password manager.

Cybersecurity experts recommend enabling two-factor authentication for extra protection.

