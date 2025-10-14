Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jackson Township police officer fires weapon at suspect while responding to domestic violence call

A Jackson Township police officer responding to a domestic violence call Monday evening shot at a suspect, but no one was injured in the shooting.

According to the Jackson Township Police Department, it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 8000 block of Parkford Street NW.

Police Chief Mark Brink said in a news release that when officers arrived, they encountered a suspect who "refused to comply with law enforcement commands."

During the encounter, "officers observed the suspect brandishing a firearm" while refusing to comply, Brink said. "The suspect's movements coupled with his non-compliance, lead officers to believe that violence was imminent. In response to this threat, a responding officer discharged a firearm."

The chief said no one was injured by the officer's weapon being fired.

The suspect, later identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment unrelated to the officer firing his weapon.

Following his release, he was taken to Stark County Jail and is being held on the following charges: aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and having weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

