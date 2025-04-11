Jefferson police investigate card skimming device found at store

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department is trying to figure out who placed a credit card skimmer at Sander’s Market.

According to a police report, the store had been experiencing issues with one of its card readers in the checkout aisles and called its service repair company. Technicians discovered the skimming device.

Police recovered the device on April 7.

Jefferson Police Department Photos of the skimmer device Jefferson Police recovered.

Police Chief Chris Mackensen stated that the case is still under investigation, and the department is awaiting surveillance video from the store. He said the skimmer would be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to download the information it contains.

Criminals often install skimming devices on ATMs, gas pumps, and point-of-sale systems to steal people's credit and debit card information.

News 5 has been covering a surge of criminal activity involving card skimmers targeting individuals' financial information and funds—including SNAP or food stamp benefits.

Earlier this week, News 5 reported on a skimming device found at a grocery store in Oberlin.

Investigators said it was discovered at the Oberlin IGA grocery store after employees received complaints about the keypad on a payment machine being sticky.

Last week, News 5's Michelle Jarboe reported on Westlake police busting a card-skimming operation and arresting two men from Eastern Europe after employees at Giant Eagle's Market District found a skimmer in one of the checkout lines.

