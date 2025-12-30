JetBlue launches new daily nonstop service from Hopkins to JFK

CLEVELAND — JetBlue is continuing to expand and make flying easier for its passengers by adding more routes. The airline has announced a new daily nonstop service to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting March 30, 2026.

The daily flights are at 6 a.m. and 9:45 p.m.

"This route not only provides new nonstop service to JFK but further enhances travel options at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The route will provide Northeast Ohio travelers with convenient access to dozens of Caribbean destinations throughout JetBlue’s JFK network, while complementing their existing daily nonstop flights to Boston," the airline said.

JetBlue first launched service at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2015, and it continues to add more routes.

“This new nonstop route unlocks exciting new travel options for our passengers. Additionally, it further strengthens CLE as Northeast Ohio’s Gateway to the World," said assistant director of commercial business and revenue, Scott C. Carr.