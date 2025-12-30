Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

JetBlue launches new daily nonstop service from Hopkins to JFK

JetBlue will honor 100K healthcare workers with free roundtrip flight certificates
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chris O'Meara/AP
JetBlue will honor 100K healthcare workers with free roundtrip flight certificates
Posted

CLEVELAND — JetBlue is continuing to expand and make flying easier for its passengers by adding more routes. The airline has announced a new daily nonstop service to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting March 30, 2026.

The daily flights are at 6 a.m. and 9:45 p.m.

"This route not only provides new nonstop service to JFK but further enhances travel options at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The route will provide Northeast Ohio travelers with convenient access to dozens of Caribbean destinations throughout JetBlue’s JFK network, while complementing their existing daily nonstop flights to Boston," the airline said.

JetBlue first launched service at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2015, and it continues to add more routes.

“This new nonstop route unlocks exciting new travel options for our passengers. Additionally, it further strengthens CLE as Northeast Ohio’s Gateway to the World," said assistant director of commercial business and revenue, Scott C. Carr.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.