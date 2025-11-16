Job fair opens doors for formerly incarcerated residents seeking fresh start

CLEVELAND — For many Ohioans, the end of a prison sentence doesn’t erase the challenges that come next.

A felony record can follow someone into every job interview, rental application and attempt to rebuild a life.

But on Saturday, Midtown TechHive tried to change that narrative.

The “More Than A Felon Job Fair” brought together local employers, community organizations and residents looking for second chances. Organizers said the goal was simple: create a space where people with criminal records are seen for who they are today, not for the mistakes they made in the past.

“They are more than their past. Just because you have a past doesn’t mean you still can’t have a great future,” said community leader Lakiesha Smith.

Attendees browsed job tables, met with recruiters and picked up resources ranging from mental health services to help with transportation.

Food and raffles were also offered, creating a welcoming environment for people who often brace themselves for rejection.

For Holly Delfosse, who has a felony on her record, opportunities like this are rare and deeply meaningful.

“Going to prison you kind of lose everything. Your job… home,” she said. Delfosse said she hopes one of the employers she met will help her take the next step, even if it’s not her dream job. “Like a store front… clothing store,” she added.

Azhane Johnson, who is preparing to leave a halfway house in the coming months, said access like this makes all the difference.

“When you’re provided with resources, you want to go all in because it may not be a big thing at first,” Johnson said. “But even starting off small, you’re still starting it. And that’s what's more important.”

Advocates said job fairs like this one can dramatically reduce recidivism by helping people reenter the workforce and regain stability. Employers said they are also filling positions that have become increasingly difficult to staff.

The event, organizers said, is just the beginning.

“I want to really put my best foot forth. I want to do something bigger. Something better,” Johnson said.