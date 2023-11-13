John Adams' drum will soon be on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will soon have a new item for display, and the late John Adams would be proud.

Adams' drum will be displayed at the museum soon, the Cleveland Guardians shared in a Facebook post.

However, this is no ordinary drum. As a Cleveland Guardians superfan, Adams is a Cleveland legend and was known for brightening fans' hearts with his bass drum in his bleacher seat in left field.

In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland.

As the team's official No. 1 fan, Adams was inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, Adams' health began to decline several years ago; in December 2020 he had undergone triple bypass surgery, a heart valve replacement and suffered from thyroid issues. These health-related issues coupled with the pandemic kept him away from his bleacher seat during the 2020 and 2021 baseball seasons.

Adams died earlier this year at the age of 71.

