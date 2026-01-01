John Caroll's head football coach heads to D1 Bucknell; searching for new HC

John Carroll University announced that its head football coach, Jeff Behrman, is leaving the program to take the head coaching position at Bucknell University.

Behrman, a class of '95 JCU graduate, finished his three years with JCU football with a 29-7 record, guiding the team to back-to-back NCAA Playoff appearances.

"Jeff has done an exceptional job of re-establishing a winning culture and raising expectations, on and off the field," said Vice President for Athletics and National Engagement Brian Polian in a statement. "During his tenure, our team has put an elite product on the field, highlighted by this season's NCAC championship, victory over Mount Union, and playoff run to the NCAA semifinals. In the classroom and in the community, Coach Behrman held our student-athletes to a high standard, and they always rose to the challenge.

This past football season, Behrman took the Blue Streaks on a historic run. The team won the North Coast Athletic Conference in its first season as a member.

The search for JCU's new head coach is already underway, with defensive coordinator Dean Paul serving as interim head coach.

Behrman released a statement Thursday expressing his gratitude for the John Carroll University community.