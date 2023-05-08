Johnny Tetrick honored and name added to National Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Maryland

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation held the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend May 6-7, an official national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty across the United States.

During the memorial weekend, held in Maryland, Cleveland's own fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick was honored and his name was added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Watch the tribute here:

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Tribute

In support of Tetrick, while the tribute was happening in Maryland the City of Cleveland lit the Terminal Tower red.

On Nov. 20, 2022, Engine 22 responded to a crash involving a flipped vehicle on I-90 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Witnesses said a car drove through the scene, hit Tetrick, and took off. Tetrick was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead. He had served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's East Side.

