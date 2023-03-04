Journey is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Journey:

Journey is a 1-year-old Pit Bull Mix. This sweet young pup has been on quite the journey himself in his one year of life. After coming to the APL through a humane investigations case, he is hoping for a fresh start with a new family. Journey is eager to please. For a bulky guy, he walks well on a leash, he knows the cues "sit" and "down," loves everyone he meets, and is excited to continue to learn more about this crazy world. He is a great ambassador to the breed and can’t wait to find someone who is head over heels for him. He is an adora-bull, lova-bull, adopta-bull pit-bull! Cleveland APL

The APL is having a "Pitty Party" March 3-5, you can name your "pitty price" when you adopt any adult pit bull mix. They have pitties of all shapes, sizes, and personalities! The knowledgeable adoption staff at the APL will help you find your perfect fit.

Find out more about Journey and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

