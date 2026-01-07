Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Judge in Celebrezze case recuses herself

Gus Chan for The Marshall Project
Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.
The case against former Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze is on pause after Judge Lauren Moore recused herself on Wednesday.

Moore recused herself because she is a colleague of the defendant.

Celebrezze, first elected to the bench in 2008, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of tampering with evidence in December 2025.

She was accused of manually assigning herself to a case in 2023, allegedly entering that she was randomly assigned to it, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office.

Last year, a federal grand jury subpoena delivered to the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court showed that investigators were looking into Celebrezze and her ties to a court-appointed receiver.

FBI subpoena targets how Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze steered work to friend

