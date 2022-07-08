CLEVELAND — Later this month hundreds of motorcyclists will take part in a ride honoring 10 police officers who died in the line of duty, including Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

Bartek was shot and killed in an attempted carjacking on New Year's Eve. He began his service with the CPD in 2019 and was assigned to the 5th District, working patrol.

The event will be held at the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial, located near West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue, on July 31 at 10:30 a.m.

The following officers will be honored:

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek- EOW 12/31/21

Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker - EOW 1/18/21

Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Donald Gilreath III- EOW 2/12/21

Ohio Division of Parks Officer Jason Lagore- EOW 2/23/21

Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley- EOW 8/3/21

Butler County Deputy Sheriff Robert Mills – EOW 9/12/21

Lawrence County Sheriff Deputy Boyd Blake- EOW 9/29/21

Butler County Sheriff Corrections Lt David Reynolds – EOW 9/30/21

Medina Corrections Officer Joshua Kristek- EOW 10/24/21

Lawrence Township Patrolman Sean VanDenberg- EOW 12/25/21

At 11 a.m., a motorcycle procession will ride from the memorial and head west through Lakewood, Rocky River, Bay Village, North Olmsted, Olmsted Township, Olmsted Falls, Berea, Middleburg Heights, Brook Park and back into Cleveland where it will end at Rock N Roll City Harley Davidson.

If you'd like to take part in the event, you can purchase tickets at the following locations for $25 per person.

Rock N Roll City Harley Davidson Cleveland

Western Reserve Harley Davidson Mentor

South East Harley Davidson Bedford Heights

A&S Cycle North Royalton

Stinger Harley Davidson Medina

You'll also be able to register at the event itself from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. before the ceremony starts. Anyone who registers before Sunday will get a free 2022 Cops Ride T-shirt. Money raised from the event will go to support the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society and Ohio COPS.

