"Just get here early" Cleveland travelers navigate delays & long lines, as flight reductions kick-in

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 continues to track the major travel troubles and widespread fall-out at airports across the country.

The government shutdown is directly impacting air-travel—creating a ripple effect of problems.

It comes as the FAA is reducing air traffic by 4% at the nation's busiest hubs beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.

The reductions are happening at 40 airports including New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Detroit.

News 5 captured extremely long lines at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday morning.

Travelers told News 5 this was the highest volume of traffic in the airport that they have seen since pre-pandemic.

While the air traffic reductions kick-in today, Cleveland Hopkins is not reporting any major flight cancelations yet.

However, travelers say wait times have tripled and quadrupled and have surpassed holiday travel during the early morning hours.

Some travelers say the ongoing situation has created an additional level of anxiety, and they're getting here earlier than normal to avoid any issues.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport posted on social media the following message:

"While CLE is not currently included on the FAA’s preliminary list of airports to be impacted by air traffic capacity reductions, airline schedules elsewhere may still affect flights here. We strongly encourage all travelers to remain diligent by checking flight status directly with their airline and reviewing current TSA Security Checkpoint wait times at CLE AIRPORT We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time."

FlightAware is currently reporting 815 cancelations in and out of the United States and 500 delays so far.

Today, officially marks day 38 of the government shutdown.

The FAA worked with the Department of Transportation and airline providers to figure out how to reduce air traffic.

However, ABC News reports airlines were given little notice because the FAA initially declined to name impacted airports.

The FAA has since provided a gradual timeline of reductions.

Here's the breakdown so far:

-Up to 4% flight reductions beginning November 7th.

-Up to 6% flight reductions by November 11th.

-Up to 8% flight reductions by November 13th.

-Up to 10% flight reductions by November 14th.

Officials say they were forced to make this move due to the government shutdown, air traffic controller shortage and overall safety concerns.

Air traffic controllers and TSA agents have been working without pay.

Experts say there are ongoing fears that the longer this situation continues, more and more workers will call off sick.

Officials say it's creating inevitable staffing shortages to a stressed workforce coupled with safety concerns in the skies.

Experts say travelers should arrive early.

"Be careful if you're planning on coming from one of these major hub areas or going to for a connection—you very well may be delayed or your flight may be canceled. You may have to make alternative plans or go at a later time. So, those are some of the things I think people are gonna be facing," Jason Lorenzon, Assistant Professor Aeronautics Kent State University/Attorney said.

At Cleveland Hopkins, travelers say the most stressful part of travel has been getting through the longer than usual TSA lines.

"As we go into this weekend give yourself enough time getting to the airport, dealing with TSA. Expect that you are going to be delayed, expect that you may not get to your destination. But as you go through this process --be very kind to each other, be kind to the TSA workers and also to the people who aren't getting paid—you won't see ATC," Lorenzon said.

For an active list of flight delays and cancelations at Cleveland Hopkins, CLICK HERE.