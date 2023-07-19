Kayaker beloved in Cuyahoga Falls dies in tragic accident

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The kayaking community is mourning the tragic loss of a young man known for his sense of adventure and for a paddling event that he helped create in Cuyahoga Falls seven years ago.

According to his family, Tommy Piros, 24, suffered a head injury while cliff jumping in West Virginia on Sunday. He died on Tuesday.

Close friends said Piros grew up in North Olmsted and comes from a family involved in the whitewater community.

Don Howdyshell, who met Piros in 2015, said his friend loved the outdoors and getting people together.

"Tommy is larger than life— larger than his personality— always brought positivity and encouragement and motivation," Howdyshell said.

Stuck in Ohio Tommy Piros, who helped create the Kayak Race on Cuyahoga River, died Tuesday after suffering a head injury while cliff jumping in West Virginia.

In 2016, at the age of 17, Piros became the co-founder of the Cuyahoga Falls Kayak Race, which took place just off Front Street on the Cuyahoga River.

"It's the only whitewater event that we know of in Ohio that involves waterfalls and freestyle," Howdyshell said.

COVID-19 paused the race in 2020, but the event has returned as Cuyahoga Falls Fest for paddling athletes. It takes place every April.

Howdyshell estimated the festival attracts about 30 of the best paddlers in the U.S. and between 800 to 1,000 spectators.

"We still bring in kayakers from all over the country to celebrate the river, the community," he said.

Danny Mizicko was also close with Piros. He's the founder of Stuck in Ohio, an outdoor adventure production company.

Mizicko captured multiple videos of Piros in a kayak navigating waterfalls and rapids throughout Northeast Ohio. He was continually amazed by the skills Piros possessed.

"Something about his style on the water, he makes it look so easy. He makes it look a lot easier than it is. It's pretty gnarly," Mizicko said. "The daredevil stuff is one thing, but just him as a person, really it's like somebody I'll never forget."

Friends told News 5 they'll always remember Piros for his talents on the river, but a big part of his legacy will be what he did for others who also enjoy kayaking.

"He would take the time out of his day to help people improve and be the best person they could be," Howdyshell said. "He would take the time to lift people up."

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help Piros's family with medical expenses incurred after the accident. As of Wednesday evening, the page had surpassed the goal of raising $25,000.

