Keep Them Safe Act gives gun owners a new storage option

Suicide is a growing problem in Lorain County, and local leaders are launching new initiatives to try to save lives.

For the first time, the Lorain County Suicide Prevention Coalition and other groups are coming together for a special conversation about firearm safety and mental health called Safe Storage, Safe Homes. The event is at the Grafton Township Fire Hall, located at 17109 State Route 83, Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, and a free breakfast will be provided.

The event primarily reaches out to men, but all are welcome.

In September, the Keep Them Safe Act went into effect. The law allows gun owners who may be struggling with their mental health to voluntarily choose to store their weapon at a federally licensed gun shop or with a police department.

News 5's Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Rebecca Jones, chair of the Lorain County Suicide Prevention Coalition, about the trends.

"Lorain County is number 8 out of the highest rates of death by suicide in the state out of the highest 10 and we know that the vast majority of folks who die by suicide, die using a firearm." Jones said.

Click here to register for the event.

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