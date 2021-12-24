Kent City Schools pumping the breaks on athletics due to COVID-19

KENT, Ohio — The Kent City School District announced Friday that it has paused all athletic programs for the time being due to coronavirus concerns.

Superintendent George Joseph issued the following statement:

Dear Parents and Athletes,



We are pausing all athletics, effective immediately, due to the continuous rise of positive Covid-19 cases in Portage County. Practices will resume Monday and Tuesday, January 3rd & 4th, with games resuming Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



Mr. Joseph



The district didn't release any additional information regarding the matter.

