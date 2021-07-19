Kent Fire Department warning residents to stay out of the river after multiple rescues needed Sunday

KENT, Ohio — The Kent Fire Department is advising residents to stop going in the Cuyahoga River until it recedes due to how dangerous it is.

On Sunday, firefighters responded to four water rescue calls.

"We strongly urge everyone to stay off the river until it recedes to normal conditions," the department said.

According to the department, each rescue places firefighters in harm's way. One specific rescue on Sunday was "extremely perilous and both persons rescued are lucky to be alive."

So listen to the fire department and just stay out of the water until its lower and safer.

