Kent Police investigating Friday night shooting

The Kent Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., an alleged suspect entered an apartment through the window located on Stein Court at the Franklin Crossings Complex, authorities said.

After the suspect entered the apartment, a resident shot him in the foot and the leg, according to police. He is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The handgun used to shoot the suspect was found to be stolen property, and the resident is being held on the charge of receiving stolen property, authorities said.

Kent Police said they believe both parties involved know each other.

The suspect who was shot is being treated in a local hospital, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more charges are likely forthcoming.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.