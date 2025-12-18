Kent State becomes first Division I school in Ohio to add women's wrestling

Kent State University announced women's wrestling as its 20th varsity sport, becoming the first NCAA Division I institution in Ohio and fifth nationally to sponsor the rapidly growing sport.

The program will begin competition in fall 2027, with plans to hire the first head coach by summer 2026. The university is currently planning facility renovations that will include updated locker rooms and coaches' offices to support the new program.

"This is an exciting day for Kent State University and for the continued advancement of women's sports," said Kent State Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Randale L. Richmond. "Women's wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and establishing this program allows Kent State to support that growth while creating new opportunities for female student-athletes in Ohio and beyond. We are proud to lead the way as the first Division I program in the state to sponsor the sport."

Kent State President Todd Diacon expressed enthusiasm for the addition.

"We are thrilled to add women's wrestling, which continues our leadership in intercollegiate athletics in Ohio and the nation," Diacon said.

The announcement comes as women's wrestling experiences unprecedented growth nationwide. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the 2024-25 academic year includes 8,100 girls' high school wrestling programs nationwide with 74,064 girls participating in the sport.

Ohio has emerged as a leader in the sport's regional expansion. The state held its first sanctioned Girls' High School Wrestling State Championship in 2023, and participation has continued to rise. During the 2024-25 academic year, Ohio featured 507 high schools sponsoring girls' wrestling and 2,535 girls competing across the state. Those numbers are projected to continue increasing as sanctioned collegiate pathways expand.

Women's wrestling officially became the NCAA's 91st championship sport on Jan. 17, 2025, when all three divisions approved the legislation during the NCAA Convention in Nashville. The sport had been part of the NCAA "Emerging Sports for Women" program since June 2020.

The first NCAA Women's Wrestling Championship is scheduled for March 6-7, 2026, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.