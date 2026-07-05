Kent State displays new 'Quilts and Coverlets' exhibition at museum

Although America's 250th birthday is just about over, there are still celebrations happening in Northeast Ohio.

Kent State's university museum has a new exhibit on display called "Quilts and Coverlets: Art for the American Home."

The exhibit is a great way to see how American history has been preserved through everyday life.

There are rare pieces included in the new display as well.

The quilt, made by Elizabeth Keckly, who was the formerly enslaved dressmaker to first lady Mary Lincoln. It's said to be made with fabric from Lincoln's own clothes.

"We tend to think of history as something that happened in government, important buildings or on battlefields. And it did, right?" said Sarah Spinner, director of the Kent State University Museum. "But these exhibitions really remind us that American culture and American identity was also being built right in homes and communities and in neighborhoods across our country, right,"

The exhibit is free to attend on Sundays, and is open from noon until 4 p.m.