Kent State Police investigating 2 reported sexual assaults in residence halls

KENT, Ohio — Kent State Police are investigating two possible sexual assaults that were reported in two residence halls last week, according to a safety alert from the university.

During the investigation of one reported sexual assault in Manchester Hall, the university received information about a possible second incident in Allyn Hall, the alert states.

The incidents potentially involved an individual who was a guest of student residents on the KSU campus. Investigators believe the incidents happened between Sept. 14 and 18.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call KSU Police at 330-672-3070 as they continue their investigation.

The safety alert included reminders that there are more than 30 blue light phones stationed across campus that connect immediately to police, and a safety escort service is available by calling 330-672-7004.

