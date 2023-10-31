Kentucky State Police investigating possible abduction out of Ohio, victim found safe

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible abduction of a female out of Ohio.

According to KSP, officers tried to locate a vehicle out of Wayne County, Ohio, for the possible abduction of a female. Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson says shortly before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to Canal Road in Wooster Township for a suspicious activity call. According to their investigation, they say a 24-year-old was taken against her will and placed in a vehicle.

As the vehicle left the area, a witness tried to stop it. That's when, according to the Wayne County Sheriff, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, which caused the witness to stop chasing it. Multiple agencies in Ohio assisted with attempting to locate the vehicle.

KSP were later notified of the situation and located the vehicle during a traffic stop at the 94 mile marker of southbound I-75, north of Richmond. State police received the possible location from cell phone pings.

Officials say the victim was found safe but had minor injuries. A handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.

Three people were taken into custody, and charges are pending.