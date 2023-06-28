Mayor Bibb working with Kid Cudi to bring 'Moon Man Landing' music festival back to Cleveland

Cleveland-native rapper Kid Cudi was supposed to bring his “Moon Man Landing” music festival to Cleveland on August 19; however, it was announced on June 13 that the festival was canceled.

According to Mayor Justin Bibb’s office, the festival was canceled because the city never received a permit for it.

Bibb reached out to Kid Cudi on Twitter following the announcement of the festival being canceled and offered to help him with the festival.

Shoot me a DM or email at mayorbibb@clevelandohio.gov and let us know how we can help. https://t.co/R8AGTAovYW — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) June 28, 2023

Bibb’s office said Wednesday that they are in collaboration with Kid Cudi in hopes of bringing the festival to Cleveland this year.

The “Moon Man Landing” music festival came to Cleveland last year and was hosted in the Flats, according to previous News 5 reporting.

This year, the festival was set to be moved to Rocket Mortgage Field House and would feature artists such as Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, $UICIDEBOY$, Coi Leray, BashfortheWorld, Siena Bella and Chelsea Pastel.

