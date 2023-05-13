5 PM: Lachelle Jordan's family provides update after kidnapping

The family of Lachelle Jordan, an EMT who was found safe after saying she was kidnapped, is providing an update on her condition.

You can watch the press conference live in the player below at 5 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Jordan, a Cleveland EMT that authorities said had been the victim of stalking, had a torn and tattered shirt and no shoes as she limped into the Open Pantry convenience store on East 166th and Euclid in East Cleveland Thursday night.

Cleveland Police Dispatch told News 5 she was found on Thursday before midnight. Police have not released any additional information on Jordan’s disappearance and recovery.

According to Dispatch, Lachelle said that she was taken. Her father confirms he was told the same thing. What we don't know yet is what transpired between her disappearance on Saturday night and the moment she turned up late Thursday night.

RELATED: Lachelle Jordan safe; told authorities she was kidnapped

Lachelle Jordan has been found

Just two days before her disappearance, Lachelle Jordan was supposed to attend a court hearing in a rape case involving Michael Stennett.

Stennett, 65, is in the Cuyahoga County Jail, accused of stalking Jordan in the days and months before she disappeared.

The longtime Cleveland youth baseball coach was charged with one felony count of menacing by stalking and one felony count of violating a protection order while committing a felony Monday.

Cleveland Police executed a search warrant at his apartment on Larchmere Boulevard Monday, according to Stennett's landlord.

According to the EMS union, Jordan was taken off the streets about three weeks ago after she repeatedly claimed that Stennett and his associates were showing up while she was on emergency scenes.

An arrest warrant for Stennett said Jordan noticed "multiple times" Stennett was following her in his personal vehicle while she was working, and he would also wait outside her home.

The warrant also said Stennett went to Jordan's house and refused to leave one time in January, and she noticed him sitting outside her home on May 4, just two days before she went missing.

Just two days before her disappearance, Lachelle Jordan was supposed to attend a court hearing in a rape case involving Michael Stennett.

Stennett, 65, is in the Cuyahoga County Jail, accused of stalking Jordan in the days and months before she disappeared.

The longtime Cleveland youth baseball coach was charged with one felony count of menacing by stalking and one felony count of violating a protection order while committing a felony Monday.

Cleveland Police executed a search warrant at his apartment on Larchmere Boulevard Monday, according to Stennett's landlord.

According to the EMS union, Jordan was taken off the streets about three weeks ago after she repeatedly claimed that Stennett and his associates were showing up while she was on emergency scenes.

An arrest warrant for Stennett said Jordan noticed "multiple times" Stennett was following her in his personal vehicle while she was working, and he would also wait outside her home.

The warrant also said Stennett went to Jordan's house and refused to leave one time in January, and she noticed him sitting outside her home on May 4, just two days before she went missing.

