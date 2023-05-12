Lachelle Jordan has been found safe

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan has been found and is safe, her father, Joseph Jordan, told News 5's Sarah Buduson. Lachelle had been missing since Saturday while police, family and colleagues spent the last several days searching for her.

Joseph Jordan said police called him, and he said that Lachelle is being interviewed by police.

"We're all just happy," Joseph Jordan told News 5, who saw his daughter briefly and said she "looked to be okay, alert."

Cleveland Police Dispatch told News 5 she was found just before midnight.

A worker at a convenience store on East 166th and Euclid said an injured woman came into the store, and surveillance video from the store shows a woman who is having some difficulty walking go into the store. The worker says she asked for a phone and called the police.

EMS says this was the location from which they transported Jordan in stable condition.

News 5 Store in Cleveland

On Thursday, Joseph Jordan spoke with reporters and urged anyone with information to come forward and contact police.

Lachelle Jordan’s family speaks as search for Cleveland EMT continues

"Somebody knows what happened. And I need that somebody. Whoever you are, wherever you are, I need you to reach out to law enforcement. Reach out to the media, contact them. You can remain anonymous," Joseph Jordan said.

Lachelle Jordan told police she had "fears for her safety" just days before disappearing from the front yard of a home on Fairport Avenue in Cleveland on Saturday.

We will continue reporting this story as we learn more.