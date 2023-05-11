WATCH: Lachelle Jordan’s family speaks as search for Cleveland EMT continues

The search for Lachelle Jordan, the Cleveland EMT and mother of two missing since Saturday, continued today as Jordan's family and colleagues gathered in the neighborhood where she was last seen to search the area and hand out flyers with her photo and information regarding her disappearance.

Jordan's family will be speaking to reporters this afternoon in hopes of bringing Jordan home. That press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

News 5 livestream event

News 5 Investigative Reporter Sarah Buduson was on the scene in the Fourth District this morning. She had been in contact with Jordan, who told her she was being stalked.

Cleveland Police

Jordan told police she had "fears for her safety" just days before disappearing from the front yard of a home on Fairport Avenue in Cleveland on Saturday.

There is now a $5,000 reward for information related to her disappearance.

If you have information about Jordan's disappearance, call Cleveland Police.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 216-252-7463.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Original Crime Stoppers poster offering a $5,000 reward for information on missing Lachelle Jordan.

