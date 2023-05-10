Missing Cleveland EMT feared 'for her safety' before she went missing

CLEVELAND — A missing Cleveland EMT told police she had "fears for her safety" just days before disappearing from the front yard of a home on Fairport Avenue in Cleveland.

Lachelle Jordan, 30, reported being stalked to Cleveland police at least three times before she went missing Saturday.

On May 4, Jordan told police Michael Stennett, 65, "was watching her from his vehicle" when she left the same Fairport Avenue home that morning.

As a result, Monday, Stennett was charged with one felony count of menacing by stalking and one felony count of violating a protection order while committing a felony.

Stennett is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Jordan was supposed to appear at a pretrial hearing Monday in connection with another criminal case involving Stennett. Stennett was charged with two counts of rape and one count of abduction in May 2022.

Jordan also reported being stalked by a female friend of Stennett's on April 26. Jordan said the woman showed up while she was responding to a call, and Jordan then filed another police report the same day. She said the woman followed her on the freeway as she was leaving work and tried to run her off the road until Jordan pulled into the Third District precinct.

She said the woman's motive was that Jordan "not testify" in Stennett's rape case.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information on her location. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 216-252-7463.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Original Crime Stoppers poster offering a $5,000 reward for information on missing Lachelle Jordan.

You can watch more about Jordan's disappearance in the player below:

Missing Cleveland EMT complained about stalking for months before disappearance

RELATED: Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan complained about stalking for months before disappearance