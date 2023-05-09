Missing Cleveland EMT complained about stalking for months before disappearance

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland EMT and mother of two is still missing, according to Cleveland Police.

Lachelle Jordan was last seen Saturday outside her home on Fairport Avenue, just two days before she was supposed to attend a court hearing in Michael Stennett's rape case.

Meanwhile, Stennett, 65, is in the Cuyahoga County Jail, accused of stalking Jordan in the days and months before she disappeared.

The longtime Cleveland youth baseball coach was charged with one felony count of menacing by stalking and one felony count of violating a protection order while committing a felony Monday.

Cleveland Police executed a search warrant at his apartment on Larchmere Boulevard Monday, according to Stennett's landlord.

Mark Barrett, the president of Cleveland's EMS union, said, "We couldn’t protect her when our job is taking care and protecting the public."

Barrett said the department tried to help Jordan. He said she was taken off the streets about three weeks ago after she repeatedly complained Stennett and people involved with him were showing up when she was on scenes, responding to 911 calls for help.

"I think it just got to the point where the city knew they needed to get her out of the field," Barrett said.

An arrest warrant for Stennett said Jordan noticed "multiple times" Stennett was following her in his personal vehicle while she was working, and he would also wait outside her home.

The warrant also said Stennett went to Jordan's house and refused to leave one time in January, and she noticed him sitting outside her home on May 4, just two days before she went missing.

"The system failed her," said Barrett. "She did everything right. And here we are."

News 5 first told you about Stennett in January.

We learned he was still working at a Cleveland recreation center on the city's east side even after being charged with two counts of felony rape in May 2022.

RELATED: He's been charged with rape. So why was he still working at a Cleveland recreation center?

After our report aired, Stennett was placed on leave.

Last week, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Stennett was offered a plea deal in the case. It's unclear if the offer is still available. Stennett's next pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 30.

If you have information about Jordan's disappearance, call Cleveland Police.

RELATED: Cleveland Police search for missing endangered EMS worker