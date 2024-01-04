Watch Now
Lake Catholic High School teacher terminated due to inappropriate behavior

A Lake Catholic High School teacher was fired in December due to allegations of misconduct, according to the Diocese of Cleveland.

A complaint of inappropriate behavior against a teacher was made, resulting in an investigation by Lakewood Police, the Diocese of Cleveland said.

At the beginning of the investigation, the teacher was placed on administrative leave, and based on the results of the investigation, the teacher’s employment was terminated on Dec. 21, the Diocese of Cleveland said.

The school informed the parents of the teacher’s termination.

Lakewood Police is handling the investigation and said they are unable to release any further information at this time.

