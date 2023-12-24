Watch Now
Lake County deputies involved in Christmas Eve pursuit

Lake County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 24, 2023
The Lake County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit on Christmas Eve morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call on Riverside Drive about two men in a white SUV attempting to get into unlocked vehicles.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled to Painesville City, and one person exited the SUV and fled on foot, authorities said.

The SUV then continued onto Route 2 westbound, and an uninvolved deputy pursued the vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies terminated the pursuit due to road conditions and deployed spikes to stop the vehicle, and the vehicle crashed into a sign post.

The suspect fled from the vehicle, authorities said.

The SUV was found to be stolen from North Ridgeville, and deputies said they found a firearm, several credit cards and wrapped presents.

Authorities said the suspects targeted Madison, Perry and Painesville and are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras to help aid the investigation.

Both people in the SUV have not been located, and those with information are asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 440-350-5620.

