Lake County Humane Society: Bob the rooster now available for adoption

MENTOR, Ohio — If you've always dreamed of owning an organic alarm clock, then look no further. The Lake County Humane Society has just the thing for you. It's a "dashingly handsome" rooster named Bob.

Early morning wake-up calls will get more interesting with Bob the rooster. He's a unique option for families looking to adopt a pet.

The shelter said he's friendly and looking forward to "cock-a-doodle-doing soon in his new yard."

Bob's adoption fee is $35.

If you're interested in adopting Bob, click here.

