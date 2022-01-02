Lake Metro Parks offers list of winter activities

KIRTLAND, Ohio — If you are looking for some outdoor things to do this winter the Lake Metro Parks has you covered.

They have a list of parks with multiple trails, activities, and views all over the county. Some activities are great in the winter like sledding, skiing, and hiking, or maybe you like warmer temps where the list of things to do just grows.

For more information click here.

