Lake, Wolf roads closed in Bay Village due to water main break

The Bay Village Police Department is asking residents to avoid areas of Lake and Wolf roads due to a water main break.

Sunday afternoon, Bay Village police posted to Facebook saying a water main break has caused the closure of Lake Road between Bassett Road and Cahoon Road, along with Wolf Road between Fordham Parkway and Clague Road.

Bay Village police said this water main break is causing hazardous icy conditions on the road due to the cold weather.

Additionally, there are reports of low water pressure in areas of the city. Cleveland Water has been advised of the breaks but has not given an estimated time of repair, police said.