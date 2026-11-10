Lakewood City Council considers speed cameras in school zones amid speeding concerns

LAKEWOOD, Ohio. — Lakewood City Council is considering installing speed cameras in school zones after city data revealed excessive speeding near several schools along Clifton Boulevard.

Council President Sarah Kepple said two pieces of legislation are being considered. One would authorize Lakewood's public safety director to install speed cameras exclusively in school zones. The other would establish a fund using ticket citation revenue to pay for safety improvements aimed at creating safer routes to school.

Kepple said that fund could be used to hire more crossing guards, support safety education efforts, and fund infrastructure improvements.

The Lakewood Police Department has already increased enforcement in school zones since the city released the new data, according to Kepple. She said the department cannot be everywhere at once, and with Lakewood City Schools undergoing consolidation, more students may be walking to school.

"This is just another tool that we're hoping to offer them to help when they can't be there and to remind folks, "Hey! We've got kids here, let's slow down," Kepple said.

The proposal has already generated mixed reactions from Lakewood residents. Some welcome the cameras as a safety tool, while others have raised concerns about surveillance.

"I think it is a good idea," Lakewood resident Larry Davalla said. "I think it's a very good idea because there are a lot of kids walking, and next year there could be even more people walking with changes happening in the district."

Hunter Louthan, another resident, said he supports school zone safety but has reservations about the cameras.

"I'm all for safety in school zones and everything, but I think we have a great police force. I would prefer not to have the surveillance in my city," Louthan said. "I would prefer to get pulled over by a police officer and told what I'm doing wrong rather than getting something in the mail."

Kepple said council hopes to move forward with the legislation in the coming weeks, though the discussion could carry into the new year depending on other items on the council's agenda.