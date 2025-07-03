Lakewood, FirstEnergy hold meeting regarding consecutive outages in the area

Lakewood officials met with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday to launch an investigation into the ongoing power outages in the city.
News 5 spoke to Lakewood residents in January who were frustrated by the consecutive outages that had occurred in the area.
Just last month, resident Candice Gibbons voiced her frustrations after power outages returned to the neighborhood, saying, “It's a lot. It really is. It's just it's getting old, fast.”
Lakewood Mayor Meghan George told News 5 about the meeting with FirstEnergy, stating that the company is aware of the root cause of the issue.
"This has to do with a Lakewood substation that is having a variety of issues. So right now they have a fix in place that they have a temporary substation servicing for the substation until they can get this permanent fix, which they've told me due to supply chain issues, they're not going to have till [the] 26 or 27," George said.
News 5 reached out to FirstEnergy on Thursday for a comment on the meeting, but has yet to receive a response.
Last week, Lakewood provided grocery relief to residents affected by a power outage that lasted over 24 hours.
