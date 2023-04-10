Lakewood looking for new ways to provide additional access to waterfront

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The City of Lakewood is seeking feedback from the community, asking what residents want to see added to improve Lakewood Park and provide more waterfront access.

At Lakewood Park, you get a little of everything, people walking, running and playing— and of course the Solstice Steps. Though Lakewood Park is already a hot spot, the city plans to do more to ensure it is utilizing Lake Erie as best it can.

"We have lake in our name in Lakewood, and so having access to the lake is going to be crucial," said Lakewood Mayor Meghan George.

According to George, the park you see today was part of a master plan that was put together more than 10 years ago and is not fully complete.

"It's been a long vision for Lakewood Park to include waterfront access," George said.

Now the city is picking the project back up and looking to the community for their input on what should be added next to well-visited Lakewood Park.

"We've heard the desire for a pier. We've heard the desire for fishing access, for the ability to launch kayaks along the lake," George said.

The city is taking those suggestions and creating a survey online for Lakewood residents.

"My job is to listen to the community and then enact plans and enact a vision," George said.

The project will be covered by tax dollars and money allotted in the city budget. The goal is to get the additions done in the next few years.

CLICK HERE to read more about the city's waterfront access feasibility study.

