Lakewood offers free rock salt to residents at select locations for winter season

The city of Lakewood announced that it will distribute rock salt to residents for the winter season.

Boxes are located at Kauffman Park, Madison Park, Cove Park, Lakewood Park and the Lakewood Dog Park. Residents may take home up to 5 gallons of salt for personal use.

These salt boxes are not available to contractors and businesses.

The city also advises residents to bring their own metal gardening shovel and bucket to load the salt themselves.

It's important to cover the salt up after use to help prevent the salt from hardening.