Lakewood presents its first climate action plan; officials aim to make the city more eco-friendly

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood has put in place a climate action plan, which will help the city become more eco-friendly and save millions of dollars over time.

In Lakewood, many residents love the city for a few reasons. What they also appreciate is its care for the environment, which led city officials to adopt their first climate action plan.

"The climate action plan allows us to be much more strategic and intentional about the work we do on climate action," said Lakewood Mayor Meghan George.

Within the plan is 50 action steps for Lakewood to take to reduce greenhouse emissions. Their goal is to meet a net zero by 2050, and officials have already started working towards it.

They've put solar panels on buildings, charging stations across the city, a tree planting program recycling bin, and even hybrid police cars.

"We are now using utilizing renewable energy credits, which means that we are buying credits for renewable energy in how we fuel city hall and our city facilities," said Shawn Leininger, Lakewood's director of planning and development.

Lakewood officials say the plan will save the city and residents millions of dollars over the years by simply reducing fossil fuels in homes and businesses. The average household is expected to spend 24% less on fuel and electricity by 2050.

"So natural gas, electricity, it uses coal burning electricity will start to transition those that infrastructure to use of renewable energy," said Leininger.

The city can't get to its climate goals alone; it needs the help of Lakewood residents, who are happy to see the town doing something.

"Our first step will be to educate the public of what they can do solar panels, heat pumps, what have you to reduce their carbon footprint," said George.

