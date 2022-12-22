Lakewood ready for storm with new ice, snow plan and free salt

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — As many prepare for the winter storm, Lakewood city officials have been planning for months, launching their first official snow and ice control plan along with a free salt pilot program.

The City of Lakewood began planning began last winter.

“Last year after the winter season, we took a deep dove into snow operations within our community and launched our first snow and ice control plan,” said Lakewood Mayor Meghan George.

Their snow and ice control plan has a few changes.

“We looked at some of our smaller vehicles we're attaching snowplows to that enables us to enhance our fleet during a snowstorm,” said Mayor George.

Lakewood also added standby times for weekends and holidays to ensure there's someone to plow at all hours, updated old signage to match the new plan and launched a new free salt pilot program.

“Lakewood is the densest community, the state of Ohio. So, it's a very important for our sidewalks to be clean, clear and free during a snow event,” said Mayor George.

The city came up with the program earlier this year and officially launched it at the beginning of December, but with this being the first winter storm of the season officials will see how that free salt and new plan will do.

“This weekend will be a test. It's going to be a very challenging storm with the rain and then transitioning over to snow and some deep drops and temperatures,” said Mayor George.

There are five free salt locations across Lakewood that residents are happy to see and utilize.

“I think it’s really nice, I like the City of Lakewood, I think they do a lot of stuff for us,” said Lakewood resident Catherine Rassie.

While it also helps save a couple of bucks.

“Last year we probably spent north of 50 or 100 bucks on salt up at Lowes or Home Depot,” said Jeff Granger another Lakewood resident.

It also helps them prepare for the storm no matter what the turnout is. Mayor George does ask residents to stay off the road if they can and if possible, not park on the street.

A list of those free salt locations can be found here all you need is a bucket and a shovel.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.