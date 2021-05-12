Lakewood's Rood Food & Pie to be featured by Travel Channel

CLEVELAND — A Lakewood restaurant announced Tuesday that it will be one of several Cleveland spots featured on an episode of the Travel Channel.

Rood Food & Pie, a restaurant serving modern American cuisine, said it was chosen along with other spots to be featured in an upcoming Food Paradise episode.

“With a tough year almost behind we are so thankful for CLE’s local media support in 2020 and now we are humbled by Travel Chanel coming to Rood! Thank you for supporting us and all of your favorite local restaurants and businesses in 2020! We could not have done this without your support 😷🙏🏻💪” the restaurant wrote in a statement.

Filming will begin in two weeks.

This isn’t the first time Travel Channel has shined a spotlight on Cleveland’s deliciously diverse food scene.

In 2018, the Travel Channel made stops at Rocco Whalen’s Fahrenheit in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood and Hofbrauhaus in downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland’s West Side Market was featured on “Eat, Drink, Haggle."

Melissa Khoury and Penny Barend of Saucisson in Slavic Village we’re featured on Andrew Zimmern’s show “The Zimmern List.”

