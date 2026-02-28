Large fire engulfs residence Woodbury Apartments Parma

PARMA, Ohio — A large fire could be seen burning through the Woodbury Apartments in the city of Parma Friday night.

The fire at 6150 Stumph Rd. was visible to residents in the area.

One resident sent in photos of the brutal flames.

Courtesy of Chris Hynds

There are no reports of fatalities or injuries at this time.

Officials confirmed Stumph Road is closed and mutual aid has been requested.

Courtesy of Chris Hynds

News 5 crews are on the scene working to learn more.

News 5 Cleveland