Large house fire damages two homes in Elyria

A large fire in Elyria caused heavy damage to a home as well as a neighboring house Wednesday night, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.
The chief said that a large fire initially damaged the home and then spread to a neighboring property.
Pronesti said a car and an unattached garage were also damaged as a result of the flames.
No injuries were reported, Pronesti said.
The incident is under investigation, according to the chief.
