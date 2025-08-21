Large house fire damages two homes in Elyria

A large fire in Elyria caused heavy damage to a home as well as a neighboring house Wednesday night, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.

The chief said that a large fire initially damaged the home and then spread to a neighboring property.

Pronesti said a car and an unattached garage were also damaged as a result of the flames.

No injuries were reported, Pronesti said.

The incident is under investigation, according to the chief.