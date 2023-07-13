Leaders work to transform Medina's South Town District into music, art hotspot

Medina’s Historic Square is a big gathering spot for shoppers and people looking to be entertained. Now work is happening to turn the nearby South Town District into a music and arts destination.

“If you go to The Square a lot of the time unless you go to a restaurant, a lot the shops close around 5 o'clock,” said George Sam, the executive director of Main Street Medina. “So, we want to kind of create a nightlife a little more arts and entertainment in Medina."

Part of the plan includes attracting more businesses to the South Town District. In May, Sheena Cloninger opened JG South Town Market on Lafayette Street inside an 1891 Victorian home. It’s a brick-and-mortar store that has handcrafted pieces from 50 local artists.

"We have a lot of art and talent in here,” Cloninger said. “If you need something unique and different, this is where you want to go.”

Artists can rent space by the month. Janet Jenkins owns Vintage Steam and sells jewelry made from antique keys at JG South Town Market.

"They give us an inventory sheet, and then they get paid,” Cloninger said. “And they don't have to be here for the day-to-day, you know, craziness."

Sam said a bookstore plans to move into the area soon, and it’s an exciting time for existing neighbors.

“There's just a lot of potential for more shopping down here,” Sam said.

Cloninger knows a thing or two about transformations. She’s celebrating seven years of sobriety. She was addicted to pain pills and learned tough lessons from being sent to jail and temporarily losing custody of her son.

"I literally moved a mile down the road from the Medina County Jail to (becoming) a Medina County business owner,” Cloninger said. "It makes me feel like I'm balancing the scales of all the things I did when I was in active addiction. So, it's good for my soul."

Cloninger said being able to remove obstacles for artists brings her joy. She mentioned Brittany Croft, the owner of Westview Market, who makes a variety of items, including homemade Play-Doh sensory kits. Croft’s husband received a donor heart in 2022.

"This (selling sensory kits) was their sole income for the family. So, to know that she was able to pay the bills and keep her family afloat by what she's doing. I love that,” Cloninger said.

She’s looking forward to welcoming more businesses to the neighborhood.

"I like being here,” Cloninger said. “This feels like a second home."

On August 19, the city welcomes families to the South Town Music Festival. There will be free band performances from noon to 5 p.m. at various venues in the South Town District. Other fun is planned through the evening.

