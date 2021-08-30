LeBron James publishes his 2nd book, 'We Are Family,' a novel for middle-schoolers

AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James’s second children’s book, titled “We Are Family,” releases Tuesday, and is a follow-up to his bestselling picture book “I PROMISE,” released last year.

“We Are Family,” a novel for middle grades, is co-authored by acclaimed author and journalist Andrea Williams, and follows five friends who band together to save their basketball season, according to a news release from publisher HarperCollins Children’s Books.

“Everyone has a story and unique set of challenges they’re going through that we don’t always hear about,” James said in the release. “WE ARE FAMILY shows how an unlikely group of kids comes together to chase their dreams, despite having the odds stacked against them. It’s an important story of family, purpose, and perseverance in the face of adversity that I hope inspires everyone who reads it to never stop dreaming and believing in what they’re capable of.”

Williams added: “It’s hard to overstate the life-changing power of sports. We can see it on a community level, through the incredible work LeBron is doing with his foundation, and we can see it on an individual level in a book like WE ARE FAMILY. Not all of these kids are natural athletes, but through basketball, they are able to find happiness, hope, and, most important, family.”

James’s first book, inspired by the initiatives of his I PROMISE program and school in his hometown of Akron, was a #1 New York Times bestseller after he released in August of last year.

