'Let freedom ring, not your ears': Fireworks could damage your hearing, doctor says

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — There are two holidays notorious for fireworks; one is New Year's and the other the Fourth of July. Doctors told News 5 that while we're enjoying the view, make sure we protect our ears too.

On the fourth of July, fireworks light up the sky; there is also noise that comes with it. To some, it's like the sound of an explosion or gunshots, while others compare it to cars backfiring.

Doctor Sarah Sydlowski, an audiology Director at the Cleveland Clinic, told News 5 it could take a toll on your ears.

"The louder a sound is, the shorter the amount of time that you can safely be around it. So you can imagine a really loud sound, like a firework or very loud speakers or even some loud power tools or lawn equipment, can be enough to damage your hearing," Sydlowski said.

Sydlowski adds that though the damage may not feel immediate, you'll notice it later.

"When you're exposed to loud noises, it adds up over a lifetime. So, if you do have some of that ringing in your ears or muffled sound, it might seem like it goes back to normal. But actually, the damage has already been done, and each time you have repeated exposure after that, it's just adding up," said Sydlowski.

There are ways to prevent damage and still enjoy the firework show. Doctors recommend that you distance yourself from loud sounds, lessen the duration that you are there and use ear plugs.

"You can find a good set by looking for the RR or the noise reduction rating. The higher that number is, the more it reduces the volume of the sound," said Sydlowski.

You can also download an app on your phone to monitor sound levels. Some residents say that fireworks are too loud and their animals don't like them, so they'll spend the holiday at home, while others aren't bothered. Doctors say you can still have fun; just look out for your ears.

"On the Fourth of July, let freedom ring, not your ears. This is a really good opportunity to keep your ears healthy and safe while enjoying great festivities for the holiday," said Sydlowski.

